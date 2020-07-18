https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507971-trump-administration-seeking-to-block-funding-for-cdc-contact-tracing

The Trump administration is attempting to block billions of dollars for contact tracing, additional testing and other coronavirus mitigation efforts that would potentially be included Congress’s next coronavirus relief package, officials involved in the negotiations told The Washington Post.

According to the Post’s sources, the administration is also trying to block billions in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that GOP senators want to give the agency as it continues to battle COVID-19 on the front lines.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMemo to Mitch: Repeal the Republican tax increase Travel industry calls for targeted relief amid coronavirus pandemic Why Dr. Fauci is Donald Trump’s worst nightmare MORE (R-Ky.) signaled this week that Senate Republicans’ version of a new COVID-19 relief package could be unveiled this week, as both the Senate and the House return to session.

