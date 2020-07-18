http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Zy4TgmEkV3Y/

We exclusively reported in May that lockdown-flouting speakeasies were opening. Now, more clubs are being called out for packed parties that don’t follow social distancing rules.

According to Gothamist, “underground parties have been taking place every weekend in the city, spread via WhatsApp chat groups and text chains with promoters asking people not to publicize the illicit events.”

There have been multiple leaked videos of revelers at the Williamsburg Hotel, but a rep told Gothamist, “We enforce a strict policy of masks, and have severely limited capacity.”

