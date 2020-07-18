https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/virginia-drops-criminal-charge-pastor/

Prosecutors in Virginia have dropped a criminal charge against a pastor for holding a church service for 16 people.

Pastor Kevin Wilson of Lighthouse Fellowship Church on Chincoteague Island held a service on Palm Sunday with congregants spaced far apart in a sanctuary that is rated for 293 people. But it violated Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s order banning church services of more than 10 people.

Wilson faced a fine of $2,500 and up to a year in jail, however, the general district court for Accomack County has dropped the case.

A separate civil case over the restrictions on churches, however, continues, according to Liberty Counsel, which is representing the pastor.

They have filed opening briefs to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case against Northam “for violating [the church’s] religious freedom] by restricting the number of people.”

The lawsuit argues officials have imposed restrictions on churches services that don’t applied to other, similar gatherings.

Under Northam’s order, “the church can hold meetings with an unlimited number of people to feed, shelter, and provide social services, but religious services are restricted to no more than 10 people,” Liberty Counsel explained.

In some states, governors have restricted church services while endorsing the Black Lives Matter protesters whose gatherings sometimes number in the thousands.

Prior to the Palm Sunday service, police went into the church and warned there could be no more than 10 people spaced six feet apart.

After the service, two officers entered the church “in full mask and gloves” and issued Wilson a summons. They also warned if the church held an Easter service, everyone attending would be charged.

Vice President Mike Pence publicly supported the church, and the U.S. Department of Justice filed a Statement of Interest in the case.

The DOJ said, “The Commonwealth of Virginia has offered no good reason for refusing to trust congregants who promise to use care in worship in the same way it trusts accountants, lawyers, and other workers to do the same.”

Liberty Counsel chairman Mat Staver said Northam “has clearly discriminated against Lighthouse Fellowship Church and these criminal charges reflect his blatant unconstitutional actions against Pastor Wilson.”

“We are pleased these charges have now been dropped as we continue to uphold the church’s First Amendment right to exist and freely assemble.”

Liberty Counsel explained the church’s ministry: “Lighthouse Fellowship Church helps keep people free of drug addiction, brokenness, mental illness, poverty, and prostitution. The church, which does not have internet, provides physical, emotional and spiritual services to the community. Many of the members do not have driver’s licenses and are dependent on the church family for rides to get food, supplies, and go to medical appointments and personal care services like haircuts. Many attendees are on limited income obtained from government assistance — whether disability or social security, Medicare or Medicaid — and the church has helped various members with electric or gas bills, rent, groceries, and physical labor. The church also offers a blanket ministry, prayer ministry, discipleship programs, and counseling services.”

