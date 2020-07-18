https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/18/bubba-wallace-booed-by-fans-at-first-nascar-race-since-fake-noose-incident-n660332

NASCAR racer Bubba “Jussie” Wallace was meant with a chorus of boos by NASCAR fans at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, his first appearance at a race track since the fake “noose” incident in his garage stall.

Bubba “Jussie” Wallace gets booed.pic.twitter.com/BtBGuoHFQV — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) July 18, 2020

Last month, Wallace said he found a noose in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway race.

What he found was a garage door pull, but for several days Wallace exploited the incident, claiming to be a victim of racism, possibly linked to his support of “Black Lives Matter” and his pressuring of NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at events.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” he said in a statement. “As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

Wallace’s version of what happened prompted other NASCAR racers to participate in a virtue-signaling parade to support Wallace and fight racism.

But it was clear very quickly that that something wasn’t right with the story. The FBI ran an investigation, and determined that no hate crime was committed, the that the “noose” was a garage pull that had been there long before anyone knew Wallace would be using that garage stall.

After being booed by fans, Wallace failed to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, having crashed during the race, which, of course, he absolved himself of responsibility for.

Bubba Wallace, perpetual victim.

