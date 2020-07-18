http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/x_gJvEXxeds/wheres-the-fun-in-defunding.php

Jon Justice and Drew Lee host the invaluable Justice and Drew morning show with producer Samantha Sansevere on Twin Cities New Talk AM 1130 in the Twin Cities. They post the show in podcast form here.

Earlier this week they spoke with attorney Ron Meuser about the staggering proliferation of disability claims among members of the Minneapolis Police Department. The Star Tribune gets around to the story today, but Justice and Drew were there this past Wednesday morning. Thanks to Drew for cutting the clip below for Power Line readers this morning.

