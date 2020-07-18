https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/hires-pr-firm-find-celebrity-influencers-cover-many-covid-19-lies-china/

Back in January the WHO and its General Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus was nothing to worry about.

The WHO said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

But soon after this, Dr. Tedros and the WHO went from the coronavirus being no big deal to projecting massive death from the coronavirus.

The Gateway Pundit first reported on March 17, 2020, on the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros, and his irresponsible and criminal fear mongering. Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global panic in world history.

The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate was more like a typical seasonal flu and less than 1% – the media was lying again. Earlier this month our numbers were confirmed. The CDC stated that at minimum 20 million Americans have had the coronavirus that have not been tested resulting in the coronavirus mortality rates similar to the flu.

President Trump eventually decided to break away from the WHO and stop funding them, but the US CDC responded to say they would keep working with the WHO anyways.

The numbers now show that if you are under 60, the China coronavirus mortality rate is similar or less than that of the flu. It looks like the coronavirus panic was a scam.

And for the United States, daily cases are down ~30% since peak in early April while daily deaths are down over 50%. pic.twitter.com/9DHaInWuDh — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) June 3, 2020

Dr. Tedros, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, scared the hell out of the American people, created a panic and pushed for lockdowns and social distancing that saved little if any life but killed the US economy.

The WHO is now hiring social media influencers who will sing praises of the failed globalist racket.

Breitbart.com reported:

Under fire from President Trump for its botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization has reached out to a high powered PR firm with the mission to find celebrity influencers who can sing the praises of the embattled United Nations agency and boost its public image. The WHO signed a $135,000 contract on May 1 with Hill + Knowlton Strategies to reach out to influencers of all stripes, including celebrities with more than 1 million followers on social media, according to documents filed this week to the Justice Department. Hill + Knowlton outlined a plan of action in its proposal that was included in the filing. “There has been criticism and assertions leveled against the World Health Organization (WHO) and media coverage that could undermine WHO as a trusted and critical information source on global public health issues,” the PR firm wrote. The objective is to “ensure there is trust in the WHO’s advice and that public health guidance is followed.” In addition to celebrity influencers, Hill + Knowlton said that it will identify “microinfluencers” who have smaller, niche followings, as well as lesser known people such as health experts who appear on news programs.

