https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wow-chris-wallace-carries-water-democrats-says-biden-never-said-defund-police-even-though-said-redirect-police-funding-video/

This was just disgusting.

Chris Wallace and FOX News stooped to a new low this weekend.

Earlier this month, 77-year-old Biden stumbled his way through an interview with health care activist Ady Barkan covering topics such as the left’s latest movement to defund the police.

Barkan was diagnosed with terminal amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2016 and speaks through a computer voice.

Ady Barkan: The leaders of the movement for Black Lives believe that we have been trying to reform police departments for many decades and it is not working. Instead, they believe that the solution is to reduce the number of interactions that civilians have with the police. We can reduce the responsibilities assigned to the police and redirect some of the funding for police into social services, mental health counseling and affordable housing. So, for example, instead of sending two police officers with deadly weapons to that Wendy's drive-through in Atlanta, we could have sent a wellness counselor and a tow truck and then Rayshard Brooks would still be alive today and his 3 daughters would still have their daddy. Are you open to that kind of reform?… Joe Biden: "Yes! the last thing you need is some up-armored humvee coming into the neighborhood just like the did in Haiti. They don't know anybody. They've become the enemy. They're supposed to be protecting these people. So, my generic point is… Ady Barkan: But do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding? Joe Biden: Yes. Absolutely.

🚨 🚨🚨

Joe Biden says police have “BECOME THE ENEMY” and calls for CUTTING police funding: “Yes, absolutely!” pic.twitter.com/hV9KyuqhiX — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 8, 2020

It’s clear Joe Biden said he wants to redirect funding from the police — or defund the police.

The Biden Campaign later put out a statement after Joe’s interview saying “no” to Black Lives Matter’s “defund.”

Earlier this month a Biden staffer mocked police as worse than pigs.

MORE— ‘Redirecting’ Police Funding is the Same as ‘Defund the Police’

President Trump sat down with Never-Trumper Chris Wallace from FOX News for an interview that will air on Sunday.

During their discussion Chris Wallace confronted President Trump and accused him of lying about Joe Biden’s plan to defund the police.

FOX News released this exchange.

