The historic Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes in France was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning.

Police suspected that it was arson because there were multiple fires set inside the building.

“The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and could collapse,” regional fire chief General Laurent Ferlay told reporters after the fire was contained. He explained that there were three fires started in the church and it is being investigated as a criminal act.

Breaking: There is a massive fire at the historic Nantes Cathedral in France. pic.twitter.com/kvlhCD95Ga — Fukushima Exposed🇨🇦 (@fukushimaexpos2) July 18, 2020

There was no signs of a break-in and three separate fires were started. A Rwandan cathedral volunteer was taken into custody.

A 39-year-old Rwandan ‘refugee’ was taken into custody but his lawyer is claiming nothing directly links his client to the fire.

The arson suspect taken into custody was not named.

Via Reuters:

The lawyer for a 39-year-old Rwandan refugee detained after a fire at the 15th-century cathedral in the French city of Nantes said nothing directly linked his client to the incident. “To my knowledge, as things stand there is nothing that directly links my client to the cathedral fire. I’d like to remind everyone of the presumption of innocence for my client,” Lawyer Quentin Chabert told reporters on Sunday.

