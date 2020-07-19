https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/active-social-life-no-smoking-can-help-live-100-older/

(STUDY FINDS) — DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Everyone gets old. It’s an inevitable truth humans have come to terms with. How old you’ll live to, however, is another question. If you’re aiming for the century mark, researchers from the University of Otago say they know the secret. Avoiding smoking and maintaining an active social life are the common keys found among New Zealanders who live past 100.

The study collected data from 292 centenarians who were free of chronic diseases such as dementia, depression, diabetes, and hypertension. Over 103,000 people over the age of 60 were also included. All the participants were living in private residences at the time and were not receiving at-home care.

“Electing not to smoke and committing to maintain social networking will be the best investment one can make towards successful aging,” Associate Professor Yoram Barak says in a university release.

