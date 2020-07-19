https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-black-lives-matter-rioters-smash-amazon-store-seattle-attack-tv-news-crew-police-precinct-video/

Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters attacked an Amazon store in Seattle on Sunday. Video posted by conservative activist and citizen reporter Katie Daviscourt shows an Antifa and BLM mob smashing windows and spray painting the store’s front window and wall. The video is cut short as an Antifa goon orders the filming to stop. Other stores and the Seattle Police West Precinct were attacked by the rioters, resulting in a wounded officer being taken to the hospital. A Seattle TV news reporter and his camera man were also attacked by the “peaceful protesters.”

Daviscourt also reported seeing armed Antifa and BLM in cars.

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter protesters Downtown Seattle protesting against ICE. Antifa Militants are riding around armed in unmarked cars. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/q9XpqAqsft — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle. This protest has turned into a riot. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists #seattleriots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RH8u56fCGP — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

Seattle police warned of looting in the area.

Large demonstration occurring in downtown Seattle. There have been reports of property damage and looting. Avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/jkbCXd11zU — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

KOMO-TV reporter Cole Miller reported more looting and an attack on a police precinct Miller and his cameraman were attacked by the rioters who ordered them to leave:

So this is what we encountered…on a public sidewalk. Nothing like trying to do your job and having this happen #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/GHqw0PiSXJ — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) July 19, 2020

At 3/Pine, a large window has been smashed at Victrola Coffee Roasters. Other windows are spray painted and we’re hearing reports of more damage further south on Pine #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/JPP2WaxP6c — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) July 19, 2020

This video just sent to me shows protesters at the West Precinct. Fireworks are heard at first and then a few seconds later, it appears that some type of crowd control devices are used by @SeattlePD. At the end, you can see officers moving in on someone #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/2rpI21zPpZ — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) July 19, 2020

Seattle police reported on the attack on the West Precinct, “Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown. Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital.”

Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown. Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

