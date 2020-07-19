https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-black-lives-matter-rioters-smash-amazon-store-seattle-attack-tv-news-crew-police-precinct-video/

Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters attacked an Amazon store in Seattle on Sunday. Video posted by conservative activist and citizen reporter Katie Daviscourt shows an Antifa and BLM mob smashing windows and spray painting the store’s front window and wall. The video is cut short as an Antifa goon orders the filming to stop. Other stores and the Seattle Police West Precinct were attacked by the rioters, resulting in a wounded officer being taken to the hospital. A Seattle TV news reporter and his camera man were also attacked by the “peaceful protesters.”

Daviscourt also reported seeing armed Antifa and BLM in cars.

TRENDING: “Re-Fund the Police!… We Will NEVER Support Black Lives Matter!… Trump 2020!” – EPIC! Black Preacher Bevelyn Beatty Smears Black Paint over De Blasio’s BLM Street Sign (VIDEO)

Seattle police warned of looting in the area.

KOMO-TV reporter Cole Miller reported more looting and an attack on a police precinct Miller and his cameraman were attacked by the rioters who ordered them to leave:

Seattle police reported on the attack on the West Precinct, “Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown. Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...