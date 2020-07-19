https://www.westernjournal.com/bidens-family-members-long-history-crime-serve-no-jail-time/

Following President Donald Trump’s commutation of supporter Roger Stone’s prison sentence, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff went on Twitter to complain that “there are now two systems of justice in America: One for Trump’s criminal friends and one for everyone else.”

Trump just commuted Roger Stone’s sentence. Stone lied and intimidated witnesses to hide Trump’s exploitation of the Russian hack of his opponent’s campaign. With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America: One for Trump’s criminal friends and one for everyone else. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 11, 2020

As it turns out, all Schiff had to do to make that statement accurate was replace the phrase “Trump’s criminal friends” with “Joe Biden’s criminal relatives.”

According to an article in the New York Post published earlier this month, members of the former vice president’s family have served no jail time for the crimes they have committed.

Biden’s daughter Ashley has had multiple run-ins with the law over the years. Back in 1999, when Ashley was a college student (and Biden an influential senator), she was arrested for marijuana possession. As the Post reported, “no conviction was recorded in court records.”

Ashley Biden was arrested again in 2002 “after she allegedly attempted to obstruct a police officer–making ‘intimidating statements’–after a bottle-throwing brawl outside a Chicago bar.” Once again, Ms. Biden faced no legal consequences for her actions.

Biden’s niece Caroline has also committed quite a few crimes over the years, the Post reported, including hitting a police officer (2013, while Biden was then-President Barck Obama’s No. 2 man) and spending more than $100,000 on a stolen credit card (2017, the year after Biden left the vice presidency). In 2019, according to the Post, she was arrested for driving under the influence and driving without a license, the Post reported.

So far, she has not be sentenced to any time behind bars.

Biden’s brother Frank was arrested in a Pompano Beach, Florida, Blockbuster video store in 2003 trying to leave with two DVDs stuffed down his pants, according to Miami New Times. He also has been charged with driving drunk and driving with a suspended license, the New York Post reported. While he did face some consequences for his crimes, jail time was not included as a punishment.

Last and certainly not least is Biden’s son Hunter. The younger Biden has made headlines for refusing to pay child support to a child he fathered out of wedlock, citing bankruptcy.

Hunter’s shady past dates goes at least as far back as 1988, when he was arrested for drug possession in Stone Harbor, New Jersey. Now 50, Biden would likely have been 18 at the time.

As Hunter Biden explained on a 2006 application to serve on the Amtrak Reform Board, “There was a pre-trial intervention and the record was expunged.”

Hunter Biden has continued to struggle with drug abuse over the years. He was kicked out of the Navy in 2014 for using cocaine and is suspected of smoking crack in 2018 at a strip club in the nation’s capital.

While Joe Biden obviously does not have the luxury of choosing his family members, the fact that his relatives have faced no jail time for crimes they have committed over the years as he has held positions of power and prestige definitely raises eyebrows.

The fact that the former vice president bragged about threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine if a prosecutor looking into an energy company that Hunter served on the board of was not fired only adds to the perception that Biden is willing to intervene on behalf of his family members.

Fortunately for Biden, he can always count on the establishment media to refrain from giving the stories surrounding his relatives’ criminal acts the coverage they deserve. One can only imagine the establishment media foaming at the mouth if President Donald Trump’s family members had the criminal histories that Joe Biden’s do.

The media are going to come up short if they try looking into the criminal pasts of Trump’s children and relatives. Even Hillary Clinton, his opponent in the 2016 presidential election, admitted that “his children are incredibly able and devoted,” adding “I think that says a lot about Donald.” Using her own standards, the same should apply to Biden.

As the Democrats reminded the American people incessantly during the President’s impeachment, “No one is above the law.”

The same slogan should apply to Joe Biden’s relatives.

As long as members of the Biden family continue to face no jail time for crimes that would result in prison sentences for anyone not related to Joe Biden, Americans will have a hard time taking the Democrats seriously when they say that they care so much about “the rule of law.”

