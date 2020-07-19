https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/blm-mob-protests-gop-state-senators-home-open-door-ring-bell-refuse-leave-video/

The Black Lives Matter mob protested outside the home of Senator Warren Limmer, the Chair of the Minnesota Senate’s Public Safety Committee, on Saturday morning.

The mob used bullhorns to wake up the Republican state senator and his neighbors.

They then opened his screen door, looked through his windows and banged on it for over an hour.

On Saturday morning Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi accused federal agents of being (Nazi) stormtroopers for protecting the city of Portland that has been destroyed by BLM and Antifa terrorists.

But here we have actual stormtrooper tactics being used once again by leftist protesters.

Of course, Pelosi and fellow Democrats will say nothing about this violent movement.

The protesters demanded shouted at “Snorin Warren” and demanded real transformative change to Minnesota’s Justice System… by threatening the GOP Senator at his home.

Via Weasel Zippers and Alpha News

A group of protesters has arrived and growing at the home of Seantor Warren Limmer, the Chair of the Senate’s Public Safety Commitee. Posted by Alpha News on Saturday, July 18, 2020

The left is becoming increasingly threatening and violent.

And the liberal media and tech giants cover for them.

