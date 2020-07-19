http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HBIjpMAevq4/

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves quietly removed their “Chop On” statue from near the third-base entrance at Truist Park.

The Braves have, of course, been under fire for years for their tomahawk chop fan chant. At various times the team has attempted to discourage fans from using the chant, but it has been part of Braves fandom since the 1990s.

Recently, the team announced that it intends to keep its name, but it is reviewing whether or not to ban the chant officially.

Perhaps as part of its re-evaluation about the chop, the team has eliminated its wood and metal “Chop On” sculpture.

Quasi update on “The Chop”: This wood sculpture outside the Braves’ stadium near the third base entrance has been removed. I asked the Braves about it but they have chosen not to respond to requests for comment. ⁦@TheAthleticATL⁩ ⁦@TheAthleticMLB⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZdqKUP91um — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) July 19, 2020

As of Sunday afternoon, the team had not responded to the sports media’s requests for comment about the removal.

In a recent letter to season-ticket holders, the team insisted it “respects and values the Native American community” but that the team name will stand.

However, the team added: “As it relates to the fan experience, including the chop, it is one of the many issues that we are working through with the advisory group. The chop was popularized by our fans when Deion Sanders joined our team, and it continues to inspire our players on the field. With that in mind, we are continuing to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni to ensure we are making an informed decision on this part of our fan experience.”

