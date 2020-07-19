https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-exclusive-primary-sub-source-steele-dossier-identified-igor-danchenko-soros-connected-associate-lying-schiff-star-witness-fiona-hill/

In November 2019, the star witness for the Democrat Representative Adam Schiff’s impeachment show trial was announced. Her name was Fiona Hill.

Today we’ve uncovered that Hill is a close associate of the Primary Sub-Source (PSS) for the Steele dossier – Igor Danchenko – the individual behind most all the lies in the Steele dossier. No wonder Hill saw the Steele dossier before it was released. Her associate created it.

Today it was uncovered on the Internet that the PSS for the Steele dossier was Igor Danchenko.

This is the one individual those looking into the Trump – Russia collusion fraud were after – the PSS – the individual who was behind the material amount of Steele dossier lies. At least two sources on the Internet have come to this conclusion.

TRENDING: Michelle Malkin Attacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter Thugs at Denver Back the Blue Rally; Sends Law and Order SOS to President Trump

One site that located the PSS is aptly named https://ifoundthepss.blogspot.com/2020/07/unmistakable-proof.html (We’ll refer to this individual and website as IFTPSS)

IFTPSS provides here a link to Danchenko’s senior thesis from University of Louisville. In the document Danchenko thanks one of his professors – Fiona Hill!

So the primary sub source is Igor Danchenko – IFTPSS provides his resume – the PSS grew up in Russia and then came to the US and went to Louisville University. He apparently worked with Fiona Hill there:

The PSS was a lawyer and a translator, and he also appears to have spent some time in Iran. He grew up in Russia and worked there as well. Danchennko’s twitter account is now private, so you can’t see his tweets:

But IFTPSS obtained some of his tweets from 2016 and shares them at his site. Danchenko was traveling to the Ukraine in April 2016, and later to Moscow, New York and London as well.

At some point Danchenko gave a presentation along with his former professor Fiona Hill – they both worked at the Brookings Institute:

Yup, with Fiona Hill, one of the colleagues of Igor Danchenko at Brookings. What a coincidence, huh?

Imagine that: the PSS lives in the USA & is a colleague of Fiona. pic.twitter.com/qJo488G3x5 — Jaap Titulaer (@JaapTitulaer) July 19, 2020

Stephen McIntyre on Twitter confirms IFTPSS reporting that the PSS is Danchenko:

2/ Danchenko completed high school in Perm in 1996. FYI Perm is region which the Permian geological formation is name after. As seen below, D attended Perm State University so infill of Perm here is almost certain. pic.twitter.com/ZBf6KAneJg — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 19, 2020

McIntyre has done a great job over the past few years uncovering the layers to the Russia scam and he provides multiple tweets confirming the PSS is Danchenko.

The connection to Fiona Hill is huge. This shows that Adam Schiff’s disgusting unconstitutional impeachment proceeding based on no crimes on the part of President Trump had as star witness, Fiona Hill, who is a close associate of the individual behind the grotesque and unverified Steele dossier, which was the heart of the Trump Russia dossier.

As we previously mentioned Roger Stone outed Fiona Hill in 2017 as a Deep State spy in the White House under then NSA Advisor General H. R. McMaster. The George Soros connected traitor was outed by Israeli spies as was reported by Stone at InfoWars.

InfoWars reported on Hill and suggested she may be one of the deep state anti-Trump “whistleblowers.”

The second White House whistleblower in the Democrats’ Ukraine witch hunt is none other than George Soros operative Fiona Hill, Infowars has learned. Infowars was contacted by sources close to the president confirming our suspicions that Fiona Hill is definitely one of the so-called White House whistleblowers involved in the current Ukraine witch hunt against President Trump. Infowars first reported that Hill worked as a mole for Soros when Trump confidante Roger Stone broke the bombshell in May 2017, revealing that Hill was serving as Soros’ mole under the supervision of former NSA adviser H.R. McMaster. The video below shows Trump confidante Roger Stone in July 2017 warning that he was told he would be “targeted for annihilation” by the FBI for exposing the mole. Stone was raided by the FBI and arrested in January 2019.

This video was prophetic – simply amazing!

[embedded content]

Adam Schiff and the Democrats needed Hill to speak for 11 hours in their corrupt impeachment process. Hill had ZERO knowledge of the call President Trump had with the Ukrainian President, and only heard rumors. Democrats don’t care. They want to impeach Trump on rumors.

According to her resume Fiona Hill worked for the George Soros Open Society Institute from 2000-2006, just 13 years ago.

Hill claimed that she was non-partisan:

Fiona Hill: “I take great pride in the fact that I am a nonpartisan foreign policy expert, who has served under three different Republican and Democratic presidents.” https://t.co/6UTU82lSSy pic.twitter.com/HZOatO8ZOW — The Hill (@thehill) November 21, 2019

Clearly she lied. The Washington Examiner reported:

When former National Security Council official Fiona Hill testifed before the House Intelligence Committee, she said that she could not remember the name of the Ukraine director when she joined the White House. That person was Eric Ciaramella, the career CIA analyst who is alleged to be the Ukraine whistleblower. Hill was White House NSC senior director for European and Russian affairs, a position Ciaramella held in an acting capacity while still Ukraine director, for a brief period immediately before she took the post.

So the fake whistleblower in the impeachment sham, Eric Ciaramella, is connected to Fiona Hill as well.

The Brookings Institute should be shut down. Hill, Ciaramella, Danchenko, Soros, Schiff and others should be arrested and charged with attempting a coup of the Trump Administration. This should be done today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

