https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-portland-riots-smash-door-portland-police-association-light-fire/

Violent rioters ripped down plywood and smashed through the door of the Portland Police Association late Saturday night… and lit the building on fire.

Just before 11 p.m., the Portland Police tweeted that “people have broken into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire.”

Ppa is on fire. pic.twitter.com/GPP1HdZmoc — Griffin – Live from the Justice Center (@GriffinMalone6) July 19, 2020

TRENDING: Portland Riot Organizer Claims Mission is the ‘Abolition of the United States As We Know It’

A journalist named Tuck Woodstock reported that they were “hearing some kind of shots.”

PPA on fire. Riot declared. Sirens coming from the west. Crowd moving East. Hearing some kind of shots. pic.twitter.com/mzn594pPBa — Tuck Woodstock (@tuckwoodstock) July 19, 2020

Oh boy. We have arrived at the PPA headquarters. (The Portland Police Union). I see no riot cops yet but the crowd has moved in dumpsters as barricades and are starting a dumpster fire. pic.twitter.com/W45w1ThC8D — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) July 19, 2020

Lrad warning, telling to move east.”if you attempt to breach ppa you will be subject to arrest” pic.twitter.com/1rfmh2obkO — Griffin – Live from the Justice Center (@GriffinMalone6) July 19, 2020

Police rushed in shortly after the fire started and began to make arrests. At least one was captured on video.

Second rush pic.twitter.com/B9ouwC5O9p — Griffin – Live from the Justice Center (@GriffinMalone6) July 19, 2020

Earlier in the evening, the black-clad militants were marching through the streets chanting “every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground.” A stark contrast to the claims by liberals that these mobs simply want “police reform.”

“Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground!” Doesn’t sound like a lot of “reform”-minded folks in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/MoYlkPxWbV — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) July 19, 2020

Earlier this week, the president of the PPA Daryl Turner met with Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, which sparked outrage from the city’s leftist activists — both the ones holding political offices and the ones physically destroying the streets. Mayor Ted Wheeler refused to meet with Wolf, but it is unclear if he was even invited.

“The basic idea was to go and listen to see if there were any ideas in there that were helpful for us,” Turner told the Portland Mercury.

On Friday evening, a riot organizer declared that their mission is the “abolition of the United States as we know it” and referred to our nation as “stolen land.”

Protest organizer claims their mission is the “abolition of the United States as we know it” pic.twitter.com/HHj90FyReT — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 18, 2020

Following her speech, rioters attempted to barricade federal officers inside the Portland Federal Courthouse and Justice Center while launching explosives at the building. They also allegedly tied a man to a fence and beat him and held a street preacher at gun point before brutalizing him and physically removing him from their protest, according to a witness at the scene who spoke to livestreamers.

Saturday marked the 51st night of violent riots in the city.

The fire at the PBA is currently ongoing. We will be updating this article as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

