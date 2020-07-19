https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/caught-video-13-people-shot-gunfight-peoria-riverfront-440-police-called-protect-injured/
At least 13 people were shot early Sunday morning on the riverfront in Peoria, Illinois.
ABC7 reported:
A man who was shot in the neck and a woman who was shot in the back are both in serious condition.
Eleven other victims were also treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals, police said.
None of the injuries are considered life threatening, police said.
Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information has been asked to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.
Video was posted of the shooting on Sunday morning.
The shooting broke out after a fight but that is not clear from the video.
There were reportedly around 200 people at the riverfront at the time of the shooting at 4:45 AM.
Kristopher Jacobs posted video from the shooting.
Gun violence in Central Illinois. 19 people shot since Friday in Peoria, Illinois. Video below happened this morning at 4 am on the Peoria waterfront. The violence here has escalated to Chicago levels. #Chicago #PeoriaIL pic.twitter.com/xdqYQUWDl3
— 🇺🇸 Kristopher Jacobs 🇺🇸 (@kpjake74) July 19, 2020