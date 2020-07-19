https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/caught-video-13-people-shot-gunfight-peoria-riverfront-440-police-called-protect-injured/

At least 13 people were shot early Sunday morning on the riverfront in Peoria, Illinois.

ABC7 reported:

A man who was shot in the neck and a woman who was shot in the back are both in serious condition.

Eleven other victims were also treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals, police said.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening, police said.

Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information has been asked to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.