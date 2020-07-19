http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/E-Rk7cOziVs/churches-under-attack.php

There has been a rash of arson and vandalism directed against European churches, most notably in France. The London Times reports:

Recent incidents have included a fire in Saint-Sulpice church in Paris, human excrement smeared on the wall in Notre-Dame-des-Enfants church in Nîmes, southern France, and vandalism of the organ at Saint-Denis basilica outside Paris, where all but three of France’s kings are buried.

***

Figures released by French police showed that 875 of France’s 42,258 churches were vandalised last year. Thefts were reported in a further 129. The interior ministry said that 59 cemeteries were also vandalised.

And the Times doesn’t mention the arson that threatened to destroy Nantes Cathedral.

Happily–I guess–France still hasn’t approached the record set in 2017, of 1,045 acts of vandalism against churches.

The same thing is going on in the United States:

A week of vandalism and arson have left churches in the United States damaged but Church leaders and parishioners prayerful. Statues of Jesus and Mary were beheaded or spray-painted, doors were covered with graffiti, and churches were burned, one quite clearly an act of arson.

The linked article goes on to describe acts of vandalism against Christian churches in Queens, New York; Ocala, Florida; Los Angeles; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Boston; New Haven, Connecticut; and Calgary, Alberta. What is going on here? The most straightforward explanation is that the forces of anarchism, socialism and anti-Americanism that have been unleashed in recent months are literally demonic.

