This is just so typical.

The liberal media mocks and disrespects people of faith in America all the time. But now that we have an election coming up, CNN rushes in to prop up Joe Biden as some sort of deeply religious man, suggesting he can appeal to evangelicals.

From CNN:

Joe Biden is a man of faith. That could help him win over some White evangelicals. TRENDING: Portland Riot Organizer Claims Mission is the ‘Abolition of the United States As We Know It’ Joe Biden sat with his wife, Jill, in the first pew of an AME church here the Sunday after Valentine’s Day, ahead of the state’s primary. The former vice president clapped on beat, rose on cue and laughed when the moment called for laughter. The message that Sunday: “Don’t stop singing.” When Biden took the podium to speak, following a particularly charismatic preacher, he joked that it’d be a hard act to follow. “As we say in my church,” he said, showing the sign of the cross, “Bless me father, I need some help.’” It’s a natural turn of phrase for the practicing Roman Catholic who has been waging a “battle for the soul of the nation” since he launched his 2020 presidential campaign. While the campaign’s faith outreach during the primaries was narrowly focused on minority communities, Biden’s team believes the former vice president could make inroads with the White Christian community, including Catholics and White evangelicals, a critical voting bloc that helped propel President Donald Trump to the White House.

Would this be the same Joe Biden who has said he would force nuns to pay for birth control?

From the Catholic News Agency:

Biden plans to end contraception exemption for Little Sisters Former vice president Joe Biden pledged on Wednesday to reinstate Obama-era policies that would require the Little Sisters of the Poor to ensure access to birth control and abortifacients for employees in violation of their religious beliefs. Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, made the promise July 8, following the Supreme Court decision in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor in the case Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, which upheld an exemption for the sisters from the “contraception mandate” which obliges employers to provide for contraceptive coverage for employees through their health care plans. “If I am elected I will restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the [Supreme Court’s 2014] Hobby Lobby ruling: providing an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for nonprofit organizations with religious missions,” said Biden in a statement released by his campaign.

Does that sound like a man of deep faith? Not really.

