https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/coaches-engaging-sex-teens-care/

An investigation by the BBC has uncovered more than 160 cases in the past four years in England and Wales of school athletic coaches engaging in sex acts with 16- and 17-year-old students.

And it’s not even illegal, the BBC reported.

The result is renewing a call by victims and lawmakers to close a legal loophole and ban anyone holding a position of responsibility over a child from having a sexual relationship with that person.

The BBC used the United Kingdom’s freedom of information law to obtain complaints in England and Wales about cases involving sexual activity with a 16- or 17-year-old by a person potentially in a position of trust.

TRENDING: Viral Portland arrest was not by secret police, but by Trump’s new PACT Force

Of 1,481 cases recorded in the last four years, 164 involved “sports coaches or adults working in sport,” the report said. Such cases are referred to local authorities “because they do not constitute a potential crime under the Sexual Offenses Act,” the BBC said.

“There is a gaping legal loophole that perpetrators of child abuse are walking straight into,” said Rotherham Member of Parliament Sarah Champion.

The law already bans teachers and doctors from engaging in sexual activity with children, even if they are over the age of consent, the report said.

But sports coaches are not included.

Should sports coaches be included in laws precluding sex between adults and minor children? 100% (22 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Ministry of Justice is reviewing the law and plans to propose changes, but Champion said the numbers obtained by the BBC show it needs to be changed right away.

“I’ve been raising this with government for six years now and my frustration is that we keep on having reviews,” she told the BBC. “In the intervening years while the government hasn’t acted and has just had consultation after consultation, more children have had their lives wrecked.”

She accused sports coaches of “grooming” children into believing the relationship is “legitimate.”

“It’s an abuse of their power position,” he said.

She also pointed out that many victims in such circumstances fail to report to authorities, so she believes the 164 cases are just a “tiny minority” of the actual cases.

The U.K.’s Christian Institute said it had been calling for for 20 years for the law to apply to coaches.

The institute noted that last month, former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch used a Ten Minute Rule Bill to call for the abuse-of-trust offense to be extended to sports coaches, having campaigned for a change in the law since 2017.

During debate in the House of Commons, she said: “Anyone in a position to influence the direction of another person’s journey through life, meaning that a power balance rests with them, should not be able to abuse that position by a sexual relationship.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

