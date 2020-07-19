https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/communist-blm-antifa-vandalize-pioneer-family-statue-portland-red-paint-democrats-silent-trash-federal-agents-instead/

As reported earlier — Portland has been protesting literally every night since late May. Many of these protests devolve into unlawful assemblies as violent leftists start to throw rocks and other debris at police, and it’s not uncommon for the police to declare these riots.

But Mayor Ted Wheeler, Governor Kate Brown, and the Portland police command staff seemingly let the rioters take the city, as police are told to stand down and not impede the mob as businesses are destroyed and looted, fires are started in the streets, random bystanders are assaulted, and government buildings are vandalized and set on fire.

However, once the Black Lives Matter mob set their sites on the Hatfield Federal Courthouse, they opened up a new front. After the building was hit with all sorts of graffiti, windows were smashed, and fireworks were shot inside, federal agents and officers then got involved. These are evidently a mixture of Federal Protective Services officers, Customs and Border Protection, US Marshals, and other federal agents.

The protesters even beat local police with hammers.

#Antifa covers #Portland with #BlackLivesMatter & “Kill Cops” graffiti, destroys property, tries to set fire to federal courthouse & other Gov. buildings, even attacks Federal cop with a hammer—& allies say city being “softly Pinochet’ed” by #Trump 🤪 Video @PDocumentarians pic.twitter.com/LNH8e7aGuy — Mark Vallen (@mark_vallen) July 17, 2020

But after federal agents were sent in to restore law and order and protect federal property the left has lost its mind.

On Saturday Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to the federal agents as Nazi stormtroopers.

They are there to restore peace and Pelosi compared them to Nazis!

This is a disgusting new low even for Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats are siding with the rioters who are destroying this country.

And now they’re comparing federal agents to Nazis.

On Saturday the Communist BLM and Antifa mob vandalized the famous Pioneer Family statue near the Justice Center.

But Pelosi attacks federal agents but not these demons destroying Portland, Oregon.

