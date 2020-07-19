https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/murder-molester-arrest-suspect/2020/07/19/id/977921

Employees of a Dollar General store in Louisiana locked a suspected murderer in their store, calling the police, who arrived in “seconds” to arrest him without incident.

Neil Broussard, 51, was convicted in 2005 and 2011 of molesting children and awaiting trial on sex charges in Texas. He was also the subject of a manhunt for the killing of Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Kaleb Charlton, 18. He is also alleged to have wounded the girl’s mother and kidnapped her 14-year-old daughter, who was found later that morning.

“We were so close we got there within seconds and were able to apprehend him without any incidents,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso told the American Press.

Dollar General employees Sallye Salter and Tiffany Cook called police after Broussard was identified in the store and staff had quietly escorted patrons out of the store before locked the suspect in.

“You both exemplified great character in a high pressure situation,” Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford praised Salter and Cook on social media, per the report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

