https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/former-personal-assistant-arrested-grisly-death-tech-mogul-new-york-city-apartment/

The body of Tech millionaire Fahim Saleh was found decapitated and dismembered last week in his luxurious Manhattan apartment.

Police arrested his former personal assistant Tyrese Devon Haspil on Saturday for his death. The New York Times reported that Haspil owed Saleh nearly $100,000 that he stole from his former boss.

Saleh’s cousin discovered his dismembered body in the living room of his $2.2 million apartment with his head, arms and legs amputated last week. The electric saw was still plugged into the wall.



Tyrese Haspil

TRENDING: “Re-Fund the Police!… We Will NEVER Support Black Lives Matter!… Trump 2020!” – EPIC! Black Preacher Bevelyn Beatty Smears Black Paint over De Blasio’s BLM Street Sign (VIDEO)

The Heavy reported:

According to the New York Post, Haspil “worked as Saleh’s chief of staff at his venture capital firm Adventure Capital — but acted as his personal assistant.” Police identified Haspil through “anti-felon identification cards that were spewed like confetti in Saleh’s apartment,” NBC New York reported. AFID cards are small, colorful tags inside most Taser cartridges that are printed with serial numbers. Whenever the Taser is deployed, 20 to 30 AFID cards are ejected, enabling law enforcement to trace the stun gun used, according to Taser manufacturer Axon. According to NBC New York, Saleh’s remains were discovered by his sister, who may have interrupted the killer because the electric saw was still plugged in. “Investigators believe the sister’s welfare check interrupted the dismemberment and the suspect slipped out of a service exit,” the television station reported, quoting a friend who called Saleh the “Elon Musk of the developing world.”

Here is video of Haspil’s arrest in New York City.

Video of the arrest of 21 yr old Tyrese Haspil on Crosby Street this morning in connection to the murder of Fahim Saleh. Saleh’s dismembered body was found in his luxury condo Tues. NYPD says Haspil was Saleh’s personal assistant. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/YwfEyhxXXw — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) July 17, 2020

Read the rest here.

Zero Hedge has more:

“He tried to run,” the building superintendent told the New York Times, adding that Haspil had arrived at the apartment sometime on Wednesday, and said he was planning to leave on Monday. Haspil, who handled Saleh’s finances and personal matters, is believed to have owed his boss a “significant amount of money,” according to the Associated Press citing the NYPD. The NY Daily News reports that Saleh discovered that Haspil had allegedly embezzled $90,000 from him, and had set up a repayment plan after firing him, instead of reporting it to authorities. Saleh, the 33-year-old co-founder of Bangladeshi ride-share app Pathao and CEO of Nigerian motorcycle ride-sharing company Gokada – had been seen entering his apartment elevator around 1:40 p.m., followed by a man wearing a suit, latex gloves, hat and ninja mask, who was carrying a duffel bag. According to law enforcement officials, after the elevator arrived on the 7th floor, the suspect could be seen firing a taser into Saleh’s back, immobilizing him. Saleh was then stabbed to death, sustaining multiple wounds in the neck and torso, with the assailant returning the next day to dismember him with an electric saw and clean up when he was interrupted by Saleh’s cousin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

