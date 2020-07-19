http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/vD0tDwxZHug/kanyes-not-running-for-president-hes-just-using-his-campaign-to-promote-new-album-named-for-mother

Kanye West is crazy like a fox.

He’s appearing at a “campaign event” this afternoon in South Carolina and wants to get on the ballot for the presidential election.

But he’s doing it because he’s dropping a new album called “Donda,” named for his mother, on July 24th.

He Tweeted and then deleted the tracklist of songs. He’s also Tweeted his drawings of the White House with the word “Vision.” But he’s a little near sighted as far as his political appeal, since he’s just a Trump supporter looking to cause trouble for the Democrats. It won’t work.

Will the album release be a success? Well, Kanye has turned to religious music over the last year. I’m sure his religious beliefs are deep. But by ditching his raps with large samples from other copyrighted works he’s saving a lot of money in licenses. Kanye’s previous albums were money losers because of all the people who had to be paid. He made a lot of obscure songwriters rich with sample licenses.

Will the album really drop on July 24th? Who knows? Kanye is famous for not keeping to release dates. If it’s not the 24th, he’ll wait til after Beyonce’s release on the 31st.

PS Kanye’s offering a new sneaker for $580 via Adidas. There must be a lot more disposable income out there than I realized. You can have 3 pairs of much better made New Balance 990s for that much money, with change for socks. (And yes, I totally boycott New Balance’s owner, but I wear the shoes.)

Here’s the tracklist for “Donda”:

