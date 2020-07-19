http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hj_9EO_88Mc/
Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) paid tribute to civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), who died Friday, but mistakenly posted pictures of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who died in October.
“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with John Lewis, a genuine & historic American hero,” Rubio said in a tweet on Saturday. “May the Lord grant him eternal peace.”
The photo Rubio posted was of Cummings and not Lewis.
In a follow-up tweet, Rubio corrected his mistake.
Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo
John Lewis was a genuine American hero
I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below
My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020
Sullivan made a similar gaffe, posting a photo of Cummings, though memorializing Lewis.
In a now-deleted Facebook post, Sullivan praised Lewis’ “courage and principled” leadership and included a photo at the bottom which featured him with Cummings.
