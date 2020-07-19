https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/07/19/guy-attacked-nypd-officers-released-without-bail-new-york/

On Wednesday, John Sexton discussed the shocking incident in New York City when some thugs attacked several NYPD officers as they escorted a pro-police solidarity march over the Brooklyn Bridge. There are plenty of photos and video at the link in case you missed the story, but the early reports didn’t capture the full extent of the violence. Not only was Chief of Department Terrence Monahan bloodied in the fray, but Lieutenant Richard Mack was beaten so badly that both of the orbital bones around his eyes were shattered and he required 12 stitches at the hospital.

One of the suspects caught on video attacking the police was 25-year-old Quran Campbell of the Bronx. He was arrested, along with another Bronx man, Banks Shaborn, also 25, and the two were taken downtown for processing as the march continued. And then, because we’re talking about New York City, a very unfunny thing happened on the way to the local jail. Campbell was released without bail after having been literally caught live on camera viciously assaulting police officers who were doing nothing other than escorting some demonstrators across the bridge. To say that the NYPD was “disappointed” would be a grave understatement. (NY Post)

The Bronx man who allegedly punched NYPD Chief Terence Monahan and two other officers during protests on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday has been released without bail. Quran Campbell, 25, is accused of socking the highest-ranking uniformed cop several times in the face as Monahan tried to arrest him after Campbell had allegedly punched another NYPD officer and lieutenant near the Manhattan approach to the bridge. Campbell was arraigned on assault charges in Manhattan criminal court and was granted supervised release.

The court did somehow manage to hold Shaborn on $10,000 bail, possibly because he was found to have both a taser and a knife on him when he was taken into custody. We should be thankful for small favors, I suppose.

But then the story took yet another turn in an even more bizarre direction. Mayor Bill de Blasio and members of the City Council came out to condemn the release of Campbell and express their support for the cops. And if you’ve been following the comings and goings in Gotham when it comes to “police reform” and all the rest of these debates, you already know that this is significantly off-brand for Hizzoner. (Emphasis added)

City officials mount a sharp attacked on the court system after a man accused of attacking several cops – including Chief of Department Terence Monahan — was released without bail. But court officials are fighting back saying the mayor and the police commissioner are trying to shift blame for failed gun violence policies. It was a watershed moment – a low point in city crime fighting – when NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan and three other cops were brutally attacked during a Brooklyn Bridge protest, reported CBS2’s Marcia Kramer. The situation got worse when one of the attackers was freed without Bail , infuriating the mayor and the police commissioner.

The Mayor went on to say, “Assaulting any police officer is absolutely unacceptable. There have to be consequences and I say we need to have the court system to be up and running,”

Of course, this is the same Mayor who pushed through the “bail reform” measures that make it nearly impossible to hold anyone in custody before trial. He’s also been one of the chief drivers of the “empty the jails” movement. On top of that, he signed off on shutting down the city’s plainclothes crime unit, a move that was followed almost immediately by a significant spike in shootings, murders and violent crime.

It was obvious to everyone that de Blasio was trying to shift the blame away from his own failed policies and pin the fault on the courts. Those would be the same courts that are now doing precisely what the Mayor and the City Council demanded they do. Patrick Cullen, the head of the State Court Officers Association, responded rather bluntly, saying “Mayor de Blasio is a complete moron and I will stand by that statement until he is no longer mayor of the city of New York. The elimination of the anti-crime unit has caused a major problem… handcuffing the NYPD is really causing major disturbances.”

So now we not only have so-called “protesters” violently attacking the police in broad daylight on the streets of New York, but the perpetrators are immediately freed to go forth and cause more mayhem. This is no way to run an airline, ladies and gentlemen. People are already fleeing the city in significant numbers. We should probably expect to see that trend ramping up, at least among those with the financial resources and functional brain cells to do so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

