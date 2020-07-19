https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/hiring-liberals-policy-cdc-employees-made-8000-political-contributions-pacs-since-2015-5-republican-causes/

Obama sure did a number on America, didn’t he?

Even the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) is a highly political organization today.
Obama ruined everything.

CDC headquarters, Atlanta, Georgia, photo via CDC

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported –CDC employees since 2015 have made over 8,000 political donations.
Only 5 donations went to Republican causes.
This is not an accident.
It was policy to only hire Democrats.

This explains their confused and ever changing coronavirus policy

Michael Coudry makes a good point.
The CDC HR department must have looked into the political background of candidates.

This organization must be audited.

President Trump made a good move when he moved the coronavirus reporting from the leftist organization.

