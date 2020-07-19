https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508051-manhunt-underway-in-new-jersey-after-gunman-shoots-son-husband-of

The son of a New Jersey federal judge was slain and her husband critically injured after a gunman opened fire on the two at their home Sunday evening.

NBC 4 reported that Mark Anderl and his son, whose name was not released, were shot after Anderl answered the door at their house in New Brunswick; Anderl’s wife, U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, was reportedly in the basement at the time.

Salas’s son has died, according to North Brunswick’s mayor; her husband is in critical condition. The gunman is still at large, NBC 4 reported. A spokesperson for the FBI told the news outlet that the agency was assisting in the manhunt along with the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement authorities.

“The FBI is investigating a shooting that took place at the home of Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick Township, NJ early this evening July 19. We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available,” said an FBI spokesperson.

Salas, who was nominated to the bench in 2010 by former President Obama, is the first Hispanic woman to serve as a federal judge in the state and has held her position for nine years. She previously served as a magistrate judge.

“I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to New Jersey’s federal bench. My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice,” Sen. Bob MenendezRobert (Bob) MenendezBottom line Koch-backed group urges Senate to oppose ‘bailouts’ of states in new ads Thomas Kean wins GOP primary to take on Rep. Tom Malinowski MORE (D-N.J.) said in a statement, according to NBC4.

