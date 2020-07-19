https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/chinese-communists-told-nba-join-taliban-nba-say-line-sen-kennedy-dunks-nba-brass-video/

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Senator Kennedy accused the Chinese Communist Party of being bullies who understand only strength. “If you’re too nice to them if you turn the other cheek, they just stab you in the neck.”

Senator Kennedy then DUNKED on the NBA Chi-Com apologists.

Sen. John Kennedy: The poster child of what the general was talking about is the leadership at the National Basketball Association. The NBA leadership is so greedy, so anxious to do business with China, that they do whatever the Chinese Communist Party tells them to do. If the Party told the leadership of the NBA to join the Taliban, the NBA leadership would say, “Where’s the line?”

Sadly, he’s right.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

[embedded content]