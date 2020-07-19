https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/starting-unravel-tell-time-people-go-jail-mark-meadows-speaks-spygate-developments-video/

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

During his first interview with Maria since he moved into his role as Chief of Staff, Meadows spoke out against the criminal Obama regime and FBI operatives who spied on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Mark Meadows told Maria Bartiromo it is time for indictments of these criminal operatives.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows: I think the American people expect indictments. I know I expect indictments from the evidence I’ve seen. Lindsey Graham did a good job of getting that out. We know that they not only knew that there wasn’t a case but they continued to investigate and spy, and yes I use the word “spy,” on Trump campaign officials and actually even doing things when this president was sworn in and after that. And doing it in an inappropriate manner. You’re going to see a couple of other documents come out in the coming days that will suggest that not only was the campaign spied on but the FBI did not act appropriately as they were investigating. It’s all starting to unravel and I tell you – It’s time for people to go to jail and people were indicted.

Amen to that.

The fact that no Obama official has been punished for spying on the Trump campaign is outrageous.

The two-tiered judicial system is NOT America.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

