White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is expecting criminal charges to come out of an investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy.

Meadows appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo and weighed in on the state of the investigation being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham. Meadows is a former House representative and sat on the House Oversight Committee throughout ex-special counsel Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While serving as a North Carolina representative, Meadows, a Republican, pushed for the release of documents related to the Steele Dossier. The dossier is a debunked investigative report made by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele that reportedly played a key role in justifying the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

“I think the American people expect indictments, I know I expect indictments based on the evidence I’ve seen. [Senate Judiciary chairman] Lindsey Graham did a good job in getting that out. We know that they not only knew that there wasn’t a case, but they continued to investigate and spy – and yes, I use the word ‘spy’ – on Trump campaign officials, and actually even doing things when this president was sworn in and after that, and doing it in an inappropriate manner,” Meadows said.

“You’re going to see a couple of other documents come out in the coming days that will suggest that not only was the campaign spied on, but the FBI did not act appropriately as they were investigating,” he continued. “It’s all starting to unravel, and I tell you, it’s time that people go to jail and people are indicted.”

“It is stunning, and here’s the interesting thing: it’s not only that it wasn’t true, the problem is they knew it wasn’t true, and when you know something is not true and you continue the investigation, that’s collusion, that’s the kind of thing that we must stop, and that’s where we need to hold people accountable,” Meadows said.

On Friday, Senator Graham (R-SC) released documents showing that the FBI did not include information that undercut Steele’s credibility while using his dossier to justify its investigation into former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

“It is clear to me that the memo regarding the FBI interview of the primary sub-source in January 2017 should have required the system to stop and reevaluate the case against Mr. Page,” Graham said in a statement. “Most importantly, after this interview of the sub-source and the subsequent memo detailing the contents of the interview, it was a miscarriage of justice for the FBI and the Department of Justice to continue to seek a FISA warrant against Carter Page in April and June of 2017.”

“The dossier was a critical document to justify a FISA warrant against Mr. Page and this DOJ memo clearly indicates that the reliability of the dossier was completely destroyed after the interview with the primary sub-source in January 2017. Those who knew or should have known of this development and continued to pursue a FISA warrant against Mr. Page anyway are in deep legal jeopardy in my view,” Graham said.

