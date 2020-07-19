https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/kanye-west-hold-campaign-rally-south-carolina-sunday-report/

Former Trump supporter now rival Kanye West will hold a rally in South Carolina on Sunday for his presidential campaign, Politico reported Saturday night:

Kanye West is heading South for his first political event. The rapper and former avowed supporter of President Donald Trump will hold the first presidential campaign event of his own Sunday in South Carolina, according to a campaign document obtained by POLITICO. West will host the afternoon stop at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston for registered guests only. All attendees will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing and sign a Covid-19 liability release form…

West filed with the FEC this week listing “BDY”, Birthday Party as his party affiliation and filed for the Oklahoma ballot, according to Politico.

West tweeted requests this week for help getting on the ballot in South Carolina, “Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the website”. West needs to submit 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to qualify.

If you’re a voter in South Carolina, please sign this petition to place me on the ballot Sponsored by Ye 2020 https://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/Z9tdq0eG9c — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

West also tweeted several font ideas Saturday, apparently for his campaign. Samples:

Hand designing a 2020 future font FTR FNT pic.twitter.com/URhYpTLfSt — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

New York Magazine’s Intelligencer reported on West’s signature gathering effort in South Carolina and in other states (excerpt):

“According to a press release sent out by the rapper and obtained by Intelligencer, there are nine locations where petitions to put West on the ballot are available to be signed on Saturday and Sunday. West has until noon on Monday to submit the necessary signatures to get on the ballot in the Palmetto State. …The rapper had tweeted on July 4 that he was planning to run for president and then started to organize an effort to get on the ballot in Florida, which required 132,781 valid signatures to be submitted by July 15, before pulling back. West has since missed the ballot deadline in the state of Michigan, which required him to submit 30,000 signatures by July 16. In addition to South Carolina, Illinois has a Monday deadline for independent candidates seeking to petition on the ballot. West, who grew up in the state, would need to submit 2,500 valid signatures by 5 p.m. local time to the Illinois secretary of State.”

