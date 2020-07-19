http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/msyRMLTLSIg/

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti described President Donald Trump as having “fundamentally” missed the moment for leadership on the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcetti said, “The idea that this is some sort of easy job, the president should come here and be a mayor for a day. He is somebody who has so fundamentally missed a moment. I’ve never seen leadership miss a moment when his people are crying out for help when a third of Americans couldn’t make the mortgage or rent when he is talking about not helping states and local governments when he’s saying there is plenty of money out there. Sit down at the table where people are trying to figure out how they’re going to get food on the table. When one out of five parents in America says their child is hungry today, this is Depression-era level crisis economically.”

“This is the biggest health crisis in over a hundred years,” he continued. “And he’s missing this racial justice moment too. And the senate took a vacation in the midst of this. It is time for Washington leaders to step up, stop blaming, send us reagents instead of federal agents. Send us rent help instead of rants. And I know we will all be working very, very hard to make sure that he is not in the White House coming this fall.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

