The rock band Linkin Park announced Saturday evening “a cease and desist” had been issued in response to President Donald Trump posting a remix of the song “In The End” on Twitter as part of a campaign promo video.

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued,” said the band in a statement.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

According to Variety, the song in the video was a cover of the original by Tommee Profitt featuring Fleurie and Jung Youth. In a separate statement, Jung Youth tweeted he stands “firmly against bigotry and racism.”

Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted…anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!! — JUNG YOUTH (@JUNGYOUTHmusic) July 19, 2020

The video, which is about two-minutes long, features photos and videos of Democratic politicians and a country in disarray, as a remix of Linkin Park’s “In The End” balances a delicate, ominous mood in the background.

Trump’s voice can be heard delivering a speech intermittently, and about halfway through the video, the ominous music gives way to a more powerful musical mood with photos and videos of America, the military, and Trump’s campaign to match.

White House social media director Dan Scavino appears to have posted the two-minute cinematic promo before Trump did, but it’s unclear who originally created it.

As of Saturday evening, Twitter has removed the video from both Scavino’s and the president’s accounts and replaced it with the following message: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Another version that was posted on YouTube by a different account has since been removed due to a copyright claim by Warner Music Group.

According to The New York Times, Warner Music Group was responsible for notifying Twitter last year after Trump posted a Nickelback video on Twitter along with the caption “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH” in order to draw attention to Joe Biden.

The video, featuring the 2005 song “Photograph,” was edited to show a picture of the former vice president standing next to Hunter Biden, his son, on a golf course with two other people.

As Fox News pointed out at the time, one of the people in the photo was Devon Archer, a former board member of Ukranian gas company Burisma Holdings, where Hunter allegedly earned as much as $50,000 a month beginning in 2014 when his father was still the vice president.

