https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/mall-owners-pluck-retailers-bankruptcy-salvage-pandemic-hit-industry/

(CNBC) — Dozens of retailers, some of them the lifeblood of America’s shopping malls, have been pushed to the brink and filed for bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apparel brands like J.Crew, Brooks Brothers and New York & Co. parent company RTW Retailwinds. Department store chains Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney and Stage Stores. The health chain GNC. The kitchen supplies company Sur la Table. The list goes on. And there are more coming.

Now, it’s some of America’s biggest mall owners that are increasingly looking to do deals to salvage them.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

