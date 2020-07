https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/maskless-woman-flips-off-pizza-shop-employees-runs-cops-foot/

(FOX NEWS) — Apparently, this woman really didn’t want to wear a mask.

Authorities have taken a Michigan woman into custody after she allegedly made a scene inside of a pizza shop. According to reports, after being asked to wear a mask, the suspect made obscene gestures at employees and then attempted to leave the scene.

At that point, she reportedly ran over a police officer’s foot with her pickup truck.

