http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XD1yt54qGEo/

A group of NFL players launched a coordinated Twitter attack blasting the league’s response to the coronavirus, on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, the players, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt, and Stefon Diggs, questioned the NFL’s plans to move forward despite the coronavirus. But, adding the hashtag, #WeWantToPlay, the players obviously wanted to let the league know they don’t necessarily want the season canceled.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees pleaded with the league saying, “we need hope.”

“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done,” he tweeted on Sunday.

We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 19, 2020

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson insisted that he feels afraid for his pregnant wife:

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. NFL training camp is about to start. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones,” he tweeted.

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

For his part, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt added a list points the players want to make and questions they feel the league has not answered.

Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/xQcjs33zgM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2020

Finally, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs compared how the NBA has met the COVID crisis to how the NFL has crafted its policies.

“If #AdamSilver can respect the voices and protect his @NBA players why can’t @nflcommish do the same? Listen to your players. If we want to have a full season it will have to look different with OUR safety as the priority. @NFL make the necessary changes,” he tweeted.

If #AdamSilver can respect the voices and protect his @NBA players why can’t @NFLcommish do the same? Listen to your players. If we want to have a full season it will have to look different with OUR safety as the priority. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 19, 2020

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

