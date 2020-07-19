https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nypd-dermotshea-commissioner-chokehold/2020/07/19/id/977908

The tensions among New York City leaders reached a crescendo late this week as NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea blasted them as “cowards” who “don’t have a [expletive] clue what they’re talking about.”

“People that don’t have a clue about how to keep New Yorkers safe suddenly think they know about policing,” Shea said Thursday, according to a New York Daily News video from a meeting of NYPD officials discussing crime data. “I have another thing to tell them — they don’t have a goddamn clue what they are talking about. But we are not going to let them destroy this city.”

The comments came one day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a series of police reform bills Shea had declared would leave the public less safe, particularly amid a spate of shootings in the city this summer.

“They are failing at every possible measure to be leaders, and they throw it on the backs of the men and women of this police department, and curse them with one hand and then blame them with the other,” Shea said in the video,” per the News. “How dare they. How dare they.”

Among the reforms passed by lawmakers including making it a crime for police officers to use a chokehold, which was already banned by the NYPD anyway. Now, if a cop fighting a suspect resisting arrest uses a chokehold or sits, kneels, or stands on the suspect’s chest they will be subject to criminal charges.

The NYPD budget was cut by $1 billion by political leaders who need to “get their heads out of the sand,” Shea said in the video, per the report.

“You have political pressures pushing everyone out of jail and putting systems in place to keep people from going into jail,” Shea said of bail reform, per the report.

Shea also slammed the violent rioters, calling them the 1% fringe lunatics.

“No, this is our city,” he said.

“We are not giving this [expletive] city back.”

New York City Councilman Rory Lancman, D-Queens, drafted the chokehold bill that made a crime for police to do something that was already banned.

“It’s frightening that Commissioner Shea is part of the lunatic fringe who thinks it’s acceptable to choke or stand on a suspect, and it’s dangerous that the mayor still has his back,” Lancman said in a statement, after demanding Mayor de Blasio fire Shea over the uptick in NYC shooting.

De Blasio has called Shea “one of the people who made this the safest big city in America.”

“No, I’m not going anywhere short term,” Shea said, per the News. “You’re stuck with me for awhile.”

