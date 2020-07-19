https://www.westernjournal.com/police-union-building-torched-portland-riots-stretch-52nd-day/

As Portland officials insisted that they had everything under control and had no need of federal assistance, rioters in the Oregon city on Saturday torched the Portland Police Association building.

Rioters also destroyed fences and barricaded the city’s Justice Center during the city’s 52nd straight night of upheaval in the city overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

The Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front led the action to demand the abolition of Portland’s police department, according to Oregon Live.

The Portland Police union in north Portland was broken into and set on fire by antifa rioters. A riot has been declared. pic.twitter.com/kp9JucufA3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

After initial demonstrations outside the North Police Precinct, unrest shifted to the site of the Portland Police Association, where dumpsters were set on fire after being tipped on their sides onto the street.

Portland police declared the event a riot and ordered protesters to leave.

Several rioters evaded a charge made by the police and entered the building, setting it on fire.

Several people were taken into custody.

This is how large the antifa mob was who started fires both inside and outside the Portland Police union hall. @tedwheeler has prohibited local police from cooperating with federal law enforcement in riot policing. pic.twitter.com/K889cy1xG6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

Antifa started fires in the street outside the Portland police union hall before breaking inside and setting it on fire. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Ksw1uTp2v1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

In late June, according to KGW-TV, rioters set fire to Portland’s North Precinct, damaging the building and nearby businesses.

The battle in the streets has been accompanied by one on social media in which Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sparred with President Donald Trump.

The presence of Department of Homeland Security agents in Portland has been a bone of contention with Wheeler, who insists that stopping the arson and rioting is tantamount to a violation of the rights of those protesting.

“Earlier today I directed that staff who are part of federal agency operations are no longer allowed to co-locate with the police bureau’s incident command. While sharing a space helped facilitate clear communication, based on recent actions by federal law enforcement officers I am not comfortable having them in our space,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

based on recent actions by federal law enforcement officers I am not comfortable having them in our space. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 19, 2020

He later wrote that sending federal agents to curb violence was “a blatant abuse of power by President Trump.”

This is a blatant abuse of power by President Trump. https://t.co/eSobcfVQj9 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 19, 2020

Trump, however, countered in his own Twitter post that Portland is suffering from a leadership vacuum.

We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2020

“We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!” Trump wrote.

