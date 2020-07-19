https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/johnmclaughlin-polls-presidentialelection/2020/07/19/id/977946

Media polls are deliberately underplaying Republican voters by as much as 9% to give the false impression that President Donald Trump is well behind in the race for the November election, Trump pollster John McLaughlin said on Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, McLaughlin explained that “The media is polling [all] adults. Not likely voters. If you poll likely voters, like Rasmussen did, where you use a model of actual voter turnout, Republicans, who vote over 90% for Trump, will be one-third of the poll. They were 33% in the exit polls in 2016. When you do [all] adults, there aren’t as many Republicans because any adult in the United States could even mean… non-citizens could be in that poll because they’re randomly calling cell phones and landlines.”

McLaughlin emphasized that when the polls do that, which he insisted they are doing on purpose, “you just cut Donald Trump‘s vote total by 8 to 9 points. So, of course you’re saying we’re getting blown out,” adding that “It’s the same thing that happened four years ago. Four years ago all these polls that said that Donald Trump couldn’t win.”

McLaughlin said that reality is that “We’re headed for another close election, because the Republicans and Trump voters are coming out. The Republicans voters are enthusiastic. The Trump voters are enthusiastic. The battle is really over the independents, the middle. … We have to win the independents in the [battleground] states. The media right now on a lot of these polls, they’re sandbagging us.”

