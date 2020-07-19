https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/07/19/portland-organizer-calls-abolition-united-states-silence-mainstream-media/

The protests that began with Black Lives Matter in Portland, Oregon have turned into Antifa riots. There is nothing peaceful about them, only destruction and chaos. This is the plan. Saturday one organizer clearly stated the goal – the abolition of the United States as we know it. It doesn’t get much clearer than that.

A woman named Lilith Sinclair who describes herself as “an Afro-Indigenous non-binary local organizer” in Portland spoke to demonstrators and announced the mission. Her little rant first became known to me on Twitter from the account of a Blaze TV show host and from Andy Ngo’s account. I’m not the only one who noticed it. Interestingly enough, there was no noticeable reaction from any mainstream media Twitter accounts over something that was clearly a call for treason from Sinclair. While Jazz noted the lack of media attention, I noticed the member of the clergy standing behind Sinclair who was nodding in agreement with her.

We all know that Portland is a dangerous mess. Once a beautiful city, formerly known as Rose City, Portland has been taken over by the radical far-left. The mayor of the city, Ted Wheeler, has lost control of governing the city and shows no will to end the nightly riots. For more than 50 consecutive nights, riots have been carried out by barbarians whom the media describe as peaceful protesters. It would be laughable if it weren’t so tragically sad. Businesses downtown and in the surrounding areas are hostage to the nightly destruction, with the downtown area shops boarded up as protection from the rioters and looters.

Governor Kate Brown is also unwilling and/or unable to get the violence and destruction in Portland under control. She and Wheeler are too busy criticizing President Trump for sending in some help from Homeland Security to assist local police. On CNN this morning, Wheeler told Sunday show host Jake Tapper that he wants them out of the city. He blames Homeland Security officers, not Antifa, for the escalation in violence.

“What they are doing is sharply escalating the situation. Their presence here is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism. And it’s not helping the situation at all. They’re not wanted here,” Wheeler told host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.“ The mayor added: “In fact, we want them to leave.” “The tactics that the Trump administration are using on the streets of Portland are abhorrent,” Wheeler said, adding that people were being deprived of due process and being detained without probable cause. “As far as I can see, this is completely unconstitutional,“ Wheeler said.

What a weak, feckless man. Antifa has taken over a 12-block area while Black Lives Matter protests take place in other parts of the city. A fire was set at the Portland Police Association on Saturday, requiring police to deploy tear gas to clear the area.

Governor Brown wants the federal officers out of Portland, too.

Also feckless. I truly feel for the ordinary citizen of Portland, the hard-working taxpayers who pay the salaries of these idiots. I also ponder why these idiots are elected into office in the first place, but that discussion is for another day. Right now the city is burning and Antifa is feeling empowered. The two Democrats elected to the U.S. Senate by Oregonians also support the mayor and governor.

Ms. Sinclair tweeted out some life-endangering information, too. She tweeted out the hotel and the car rental agency the federal officers are using while in Portland. Local activists posted a press release demanding a boycott and included the information and how to contact executive offices for both companies.

It is disgraceful, journalistic malpractice for the silence from the mainstream media to continue. Antifa and other anarchists are diligently working to destroy the country that allows them the freedom to do what they are doing. Police officers are injured, beaten, and some are killed as they try to protect the public, yet elected officials in the Democrat party remain silent or come out strongly in support of the rioters. This is treasonous behavior. As Bob Dole once said, “Where’s the outrage?” The media must be held accountable for its role in this story, too.

