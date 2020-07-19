http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GY2LH2aC2ag/

A pro-life artist painted the words, “Baby Lives Matter,” in front of a Planned Parenthood facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In a video message Friday, Tayler Hansen said, given the millions of babies who are aborted each year, he “felt inclined to demonstrate a true peaceful protest dedicated to those abandoned without a voice.”

BABY LIVES MATTER MURAL pic.twitter.com/owqjQxQ1qL — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) July 17, 2020

According to KUTV News, Hansen said he painted the “Baby Lives Matter” mural at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, using paint that would endure on the pavement for ten days, at the most, and easily wash away.

“With recent events unfolding, everybody knows about the Black Lives Matter murals unfolding around the nation,” he said, according to the news report. “I thought I would bring awareness to one of the biggest human rights crises that nobody wants to talk about.”

Hansen reported on Saturday that his mural had already been removed as of that morning.

“THIS IS NOT OVER!” he tweeted, however.

The mural has already been desecrated and erased to an extent.. THIS IS NOT OVER! — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) July 18, 2020

In June, a black street preacher confronted Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters inside what was formerly called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, shouting that it is not the police, but Planned Parenthood, that is the number one killer of the black community.

“Why don’t I see my brothers and my sisters outside Planned Parenthood?” Chavannes asked of the BLM protesters. “The number one killer of the black population is Planned Parenthood!”

“Where you all at?” she shouted. “We need you there!”

The BLM protesters attempted to drown her out with megaphones as they shouted, “Police brutality!”

One of the protesters called Chavannes a “coon,” which was once a racial slur but is now used by some blacks to label other blacks they perceive as defending white racism.

Chavannes told the demonstrators, “I don’t wanna hear it unless I see you in front of a Planned Parenthood!”

