https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/roger-stone-responds-racial-smear-leftwing-radio-host/

As reported exclusively earlier this morning by TGP, Roger Stone was attacked by Mo’Kelly, a leftwing radio host based out of Los Angeles. Kelly claimed that Stone referred to him as a “negro,” a charge that Stone has denied. Having known Stone for nearly a decade, this GP reporter can tell you for a fact that it was not Stone’s voice.

Further, the radio show was plagued by technical difficulties, crossed signals, and feedback from Mo’Kelly’s control room. Since having his sentence commuted by President Trump last week, Stone has been the subject of harassment and deranged meltdowns from the mainstream media and Democrats across the nation.

Kelly has continued to spread this racial smear against Stone, but Roger Stone tells TGP that he plans to fight the smear and is exploring a lawsuit against the Los Angeles leftwing radio host.

TRENDING: “Re-Fund the Police!… We Will NEVER Support Black Lives Matter!… Trump 2020!” – EPIC! Black Preacher Bevelyn Beatty Smears Black Paint over De Blasio’s BLM Street Sign (VIDEO)

The audio is the audio? He’s right. His studio engineer can very clearly be heard using the alleged epitaph after he cut my sound feed off three times and is berated by Kelly.Why is it that everyone on the left must label anyone who disagrees with them or supports President Trump as “a racist? This is a smear designed to boost Mr. Kelly’s meager ratings at my expense. My recording of the interview is garbled, has cross-talk from another radio show and cut off my sound feed three times. If I insulted Mr. Kelly, why did he then continue to kiss my ass for the next 40 minutes? Anyone who understands my disagreement with President Ronald Reagan over his failure to extend the voting rights act, my continued support for the Nixon administration policy of affirmative action, my 30-year opposition to the racist war on drugs and my continuing campaign for a pardon for the early civil rights leader Marcus Garvey who was railroaded by the FBI and my praise for President Trump’s 2nd Chance Act… knows I despise racism! Mr. Morris W. O’Kelly needs to invest in better quality radio equipment that doesn’t lose his guests in the middle of an interview. The equipment really doesn’t cost that much these days. Second, Mr. O’Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because at no time did I call him a negro. That said, Mr. O’Kelly needs to spend a little more time studying black history and institutions. The word negro is far from a slur. The African-American, Harvard University graduate student, and respected sociologist W. E. B. Du Bois advocated for the use of the term negro. Du Bois argued that the term was “etymologically and phonetically” sound. The United Negro College Fund is a philanthropic organization that funds scholarships for black students and general scholarship funds for 37 private historically black colleges and universities. I doubt any of the students receiving funds from this institution feel deemed because the institution has the word negro within it. It is time we stop listening to the hustlers and distortions such as Mr. O’Kelly who want to create a racial divide and remember the wise words of Booker T. Washington, the African-American adviser to multiple presidents of the United States: “Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.” I am no longer unconstitutionally gagged and will bring actions against those who defame me. Yes, even Roger Stone can be defamed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

