Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneSunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge House Judiciary to consider bills to rein in Trump’s pardon power Graham releases newly declassified documents on Russia probe MORE, the GOP operative whose prison sentence was commuted earlier this month by President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Federal agents deployed to Portland did not have training in riot control: NYT Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing and testing in new relief bill: report MORE, on Saturday called a Black radio host a racial slur during a live interview with him.

Stone made the remark while speaking on the “the Mr. Mo’Kelly Show,” a program on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles and hosted by Morris W. O’Kelly. The comment came as the two engaged in a conversation about charges filed against Stone and whether his association with Trump had anything to do with the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

“I do believe that certain people are treated differently in the federal justice system,” O’Kelly said. “I do absolutely believe that. But I also believe that your friendship and relationship and history with Donald Trump weighed more heavily than him just wanting to make sure that justice was done by a person in the justice system, that you were treated so unfairly.

“There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I’m guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?” he asked.

A moment of silence followed, with Stone seconds later softly muttering, “I don’t really feel like arguing with this negro.”

“I’m sorry what was that?” O’Kelly asked. “Roger? I’m sorry what did you say.”

O’Kelly persistently questioned Stone about his comments as Stone remained silent.

“I’m sorry you’re arguing with whom? I thought we were just having a very spirited conversation. What happened?” O’Kelly asked.

Stone later responded by claiming that his connection was poor. After O’Kelly noted that Stone said “something about negroes,” Stone replied, “I did not, you’re out of your mind.”

Stone later told The Hill that O’Kelly’s studio engineer was the one who used the “epitaph.”

“Why is it that everyone on the left must label anyone who disagrees with them as ‘a racist?’ he wrote in an email.

“Anyone who understands my disagreement with President Ronald Reagan over his failure to extend the voting rights act, my continued support for the Nixon administration policy of affirmative action, my 30 year opposition to the racist war on drugs and my continuing campaign for a pardon for the early civil rights leader Marcus Garvey who was railroaded by the FBI and my praise for President Trump’s 2nd chance Act knows I despise racism!”

O’Kelly continued the interview with Stone, saying that he’d let “listeners decide” what they heard. After their conversation concluded, he said on the air that he let the interview continue to “to keep him talking for your benefit, as the audience, and my benefit to have that conversation,” according to The New York Times.

“I’m nobody’s NEGRO,” he said in a tweet following the show. The host added in a tweet late Saturday that “the audio is the audio.”

Good night. The audio is the audio. — Mr. Mo’Kelly ️ (@MrMokelly) July 19, 2020

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February after being convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a proceeding. His charges stemmed from former special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump, who had repeatedly hinted at intervening in Stone’s case, granted him clemency in early July. In a statement announcing the move, the White House claimed that Stone was the “victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.”

Following the commutation of his sentence, Stone said that he planned to campaign for Trump’s re-election.

“I will do anything necessary to elect my candidate, short of breaking the law,” Stone said in an interview with Axios, adding that he would also write a book about the “myth of Russian collusion.”

