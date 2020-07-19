https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/508042-ryan-at-private-event-warned-trump-was-losing-key-voters-in-wisconsin-other

Former Speaker Paul RyanPaul Davis RyanBush, Romney won’t support Trump reelection: NYT Twitter joins Democrats to boost mail-in voting — here’s why Lobbying world MORE (R-Wis.) recently warned during a private gathering that President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Federal agents deployed to Portland did not have training in riot control: NYT Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing and testing in new relief bill: report MORE risks losing Wisconsin and other key states to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump turns White House into backdrop for political events Democrats raise alarm about new US human rights priorities Democrats set to hold out for big police reform MORE in November, according to The New York Times.

A partial transcript of Ryan’s remarks at an event hosted by Solamere, a company linked to Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMcCarthy on Roger Stone: ‘Commuting him was correct’ Goya fury underscores Biden need to attract Latino support Democratic-linked group runs ads in Kansas GOP Senate primary MORE (R-Utah), whom Paul shared a presidential ticket with in 2012, revealed that the former GOP House leader fears Trump could lose his home state as well as other states he carried in 2016, including the GOP stronghold of Arizona.

Arizona, Ryan said, was “presently trending against us,” according to the transcript obtained by the Times. He added that other states were also potential Biden pickups.

“Biden is winning over Trump in this category of voters 70 to 30, and if that sticks, he cannot win states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania,” said Ryan.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on Ryan’s remarks from The Hill.

Ryan’s warning comes as Trump’s reelection prospects appear to have taken a hit amid a slew of new polls showing the president trailing Biden by double digits nationally.

In a new interview with Fox News this weekend, the president insisted that his polling did not show the entire scope of his strength with voters and referred to them as “fake polls.”

“I’m not losing, because those are fake polls. They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake. The polls were much worse in 2016,” said the president.

