A sex robot based on comedian Whitney Cummings sold for an incredible $100,000 (£80,000), a doll company has revealed.

Mike Wilson, an employee at RealDoll, said the doll was the most expensive model the company had ever produced.

Cummings previously introduced the robot on her stand-up comedy show.

It was also a guest of the Joe Rogan podcast, and has been filmed answering questions.

Speaking on the Two Girls One Mic podcast, Mr Wilson was asked: “What’s the most expensive doll you guys have ever sold?”

He replied: “About $100,000. The doll was the Whitney Cummings doll, there is a Netflix special you should watch.

(Image: Netflix)

“It was her new stand-up, and she actually brings our robotic version of herself on stage. If you watch past the credits, you get to see behind the scenes.

“I’m in it, my staff members are in it, and I should say more than anything else that the quality of our products, it’s not just me, just the owner, every one of my team are all highly trained and they are amazing artists.

“Every so often it’s only so many faces to a company, it’s automatically assigned, I’m like dude I’ve got so people who have worked in Hollywood working on these things and they often don’t get the credit they deserve.”

(Image: Netflix)

After the robot was sold a RealDoll rep, who uses the alias Brick Dollbanger, said demand had soared for exact version.

But he said it was not possible to keep selling more because that would breach licensing laws.

He told Daily Star Online: “Realbotix designed and created Whitney’s robot.

(Image: Realdoll)

“There were many requests to have another Whitney made for buyers, but Whitney’s likeness is protected so the requests were denied.

“However, they did order Harmony, and many of them that were directed to my videos and also bought the Nova face to use on the robot.”

