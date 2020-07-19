http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/evh_-ZKAt4M/soros-comes-to-aid-of-rogue-st-louis-prosecutor.php

We’ve been writing about Kim Gardner, the incompetent leftist St. Louis prosecutor, who is persecuting the McCloskeys for defending their home against a mob. We’ve also been encouraging readers to contribute here to the campaign of Mary Pat Carl, who is running against Gardner in next month’s primary.

The importance of this primary is highlighted by news that a George Soros-linked group has contributed $78,000 to Gardner’s campaign. This is part of Soros’ effort to undermine order in the U.S. by electing prosecutors who want to hamstring the police and go easy on criminals. His organization backed Gardner financially in 2016, and it’s doing so again this year.

Gardner’s relatively brief tenure as St. Louis prosecutor has been a disaster for law and order. Prosecutors have left in droves. Gardner’s conviction rate in cases that go trial is abysmal. And, not surprisingly, the homicide rate is soaring.

Gardner’s incompetence and, possibly, her corruption were on display in her attempt to nail former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. Gardner indicted Greitens shortly after she assumed office in January 2017. Months later, she was forced to drop the case for lack of evidence.

According to this report, the case against Greitens was built on lies. Indeed, William Tisaby, an out-of-state retired FBI Agent hired by Gardner to construct the case, has been indicted on seven counts of perjury. He is awaiting trial. Gardner is under criminal investigation in the matter.

It would be difficult for a prosecutor to do more harm in a lifetime than Gardner has done in three and a half years. George Soros has gotten his money’s worth. That’s why he’s investing more of it in her reelection.

