A statue of Jesus Christ was found toppled and beheaded in a Catholic church in Miami, and it could be investigated as a possible hate crime, church officials said.

Rev. Edivaldo da Silva said the attack at Miami-Dade’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church was likely targeted. The statue was decapitated and removed from its pedestal, he said.

“Obviously not, that’s for sure,” da Silva told WSVN when he was asked about whether the statue fell over on its own.

“They had some powerful hands to remove it. Seeing what is happening in our country, I presume so, but we don’t have 100 percent assurance,” he said.

The local archdiocese said that police will likely investigate the statue desecration as a hate crime.

“This crime reflects the increasing attacks on the Catholic church across the country,” the archdiocese said in a statement, referring to a series of arson attempts on churches in recent days in the midst of nationwide unrest following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“This incident has saddened the parish community,” Good Shepherd, the church, also said in a statement to Fox News. “We totally condemn this action. We invite our community to pray for peace.”

Mary Ross Agosta, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Miami, said that surveillance footage was given to police.

“People find peace at these types of places, especially during these times,” police spokesman Argemis Colome told the Miami Herald. “We want to ensure the community that MDPD will look into the matter so people can continue to feel safe.”

The Department of Homeland Security will also investigate the matter, according to The Associated Press.

Similar acts of vandalism have included the toppling of the statue of Rev. Junipero Serra, the priest who founded the California mission system, and a man also attempted to set a Florida church on fire after crashing into it in Florida earlier this month. Meanwhile, a statue of the Virgin Mary was desecrated in Tennessee over the weekend.

The pastor of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, found the statue of St. Mary decapitated on Saturday, according to the Catholic News Agency. The statue’s head has not been located.

“We don’t know if this was the targeted desecration of a sacred statue and our Catholic faith, or some kind of misguided prank, but it hurts,” Jim Wogan, director of communications for the Diocese of Knoxville, said in a statement. “For whatever reason, we are living in a very chaotic time, and anger seems to be the default setting for people.”

