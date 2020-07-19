https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/economy-consumer-spending-indicators/2020/07/19/id/977912

While economic indicators delivered a “good week” of news for the American economy, urban areas are still plagued by a number of challenges, according to economist Stephen Moore.

“Every one of the 50 states in the country had increased employment last month,” Moore told “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. “That’s a very good sign. We also had good, healthy consumer spending numbers.”

Moore told host John Catsimatidis the data is “another really good indicator” that “this V-shaped recovery continues to improve.

“This was a good week for the economy,” he concluded. “No question about it.”

Things are looking far less intriguing for cities, however. Not only have they been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, but they have hit hard economically and destroyed by violent riots, vandalism, and riots.

“These big cities in America, including New York and Chicago in Los Angeles and Seattle and San Francisco, have been hit with a double whammy,” Moore said. “They’ve been hit with a lot of cases of coronavirus, which has scared people from moving back into the cities. But then, of course, you’ve had the problem with rioting and protests and arson . . . that have made Americans feel that cities are not safe.”

And, to pour fuel on a raging fire of it all, Democrats running a city like New York City are slashing police budgets and imposing restrictions on policing.

“You saw what happened there in New York City where they cut $1 billion from the police budget,” Moore said “That’s not a very smart thing to do if you want to keep people safe and secure. I think it’s going to be tough for cities going forward.”

