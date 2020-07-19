https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stunning-add-list-mistakes-dr-fauci-praises-ny-response-covid-19-worst-world/

It’s hard to believe but America’s top Infectious Disease Doctor Anthony Fauci has been wrong on the coronavirus pandemic — Almost every step of the way!

The Gateway Pundit previously reported a list of 15 errors, contradictory statements and dangerous gaffes by NIAID Director Dr. Tony Fauci.

On Friday Dr. Fauci praised New York state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Via FOX News:

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier New York state and Governor Cuomo had THE WORST Coronavirus death ratio in the world — higher than any state (except New Jersey) and higher than ANY COUNTRY!

The mortality rate in New York is significantly higher than any country in the world. According to the Worldometer: New York State has 1,668 deaths per one million residents. Only New Jersey had a worse number than New York state with 1,760 deaths per one million residents. Both states sent coronavirus patients to nursing homes. There is not a single country in the world that has worse numbers than New York State. No country comes close to New York state in number of deaths per million residents!

The closest country is the UK that has 660 deaths per million residents! New York state had 1,668 deaths per million residents New York did a worse job than ANY COUNTRY on Earth!

It is bewildering why crazy Dr. Fauci still has a job?

