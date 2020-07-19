https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/silent-majority-trump-2020-supporters-hold-huge-boat-parade-hudson-river-near-statue-liberty-videos/

Dozens of boaters took to Manhattan’s Hudson River on Sunday to show their support for President Trump.

This is what the silent majority looks like.

Where is the Biden boat parade?

“Raise your Trump flags and sport your Trump gear to show your support at the Statue of Liberty,” the “TrumpStock NY” event page said.

Boats and jet skis waved Trump 2020 flags as they cruised through the Hudson River.

VIDEOS:

