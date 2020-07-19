https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/silent-majority-trump-2020-supporters-hold-huge-boat-parade-hudson-river-near-statue-liberty-videos/

Dozens of boaters took to Manhattan’s Hudson River on Sunday to show their support for President Trump.

This is what the silent majority looks like.

Where is the Biden boat parade?

“Raise your Trump flags and sport your Trump gear to show your support at the Statue of Liberty,” the “TrumpStock NY” event page said.

Boats and jet skis waved Trump 2020 flags as they cruised through the Hudson River.

VIDEOS:

Boat parade in Manhattans Hudson River supporting @realDonaldTrump. The silent majority #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/ScyrRxZJXY — Erik Swanson (@erikswanson30) July 19, 2020

Trump 2020 boat and jetski parade on the #HudsonRiver. #NYC pic.twitter.com/1K5qhRWvIl — Ben Von Klemperer (@BVKImages) July 19, 2020

A huge show of support for @realDonaldTrump a #MAGA boat parade made its way along the Hudson River. Many shouting from their vessels #Trump2020 and “Trump built that” pointing to the city of NYC. @ABC7NY #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/oeCY16aSpI — Elizabeth Flores (@ElizabethABC7) July 19, 2020

